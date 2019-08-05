Home Sport Cricket

Matthew Wade's game was at a different level: Ricky Ponting

Ponting would have also liked to see Wade play in the World Cup semifinal against England. However, Wade was unlucky to not find a place in the playing XI.

Published: 05th August 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Matthew Wade

Centuries from Wade and Smith helped Australia set a target of 398 for England. | AP

By IANS

BIRMINGHAM: A month back, former Australia skipper and current assistant coach Ricky Ponting had reckoned that wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade should be back in the Test team after he watched his batting skills closely in the nets.

Ponting would have also liked to see Wade play in the World Cup semifinal against England. However, Wade was unlucky to not find a place in the playing XI.

Little over a fortnight after the World Cup final, Wade was included in the playing XI for the first Ashes Test against England as a specialist batsman. And the 31-year-old Tasmanian made the most of the chance that came his way by slamming a crucial century in the second innings, his third in Test cricket.

"I thought he was very unlucky not to get a crack last summer and that he was on the cusp of playing in the World Cup semifinal as well," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I'd had a look at him once he joined the squad and his game was just on another level compared to all the other guys. On the back of what he'd done in those couple of Australia A games, his form was almost irrepressible.

"You almost had to pick him because of the great space he's been in as a batsman. I was throwing the balls to him more often than not and he was just on a different level. A big part of that is confidence because he'd made runs every time he'd batted for a year-and-a-half," he added.

"A lot of my thoughts around him potentially playing in the semifinal were based on how well he was playing and how confident he was. Even the guys who were bowling to him or standing behind me when I was throwing balls to him, they'd say, 'This bloke is the best batsman in the world at the moment'," Ponting said.

He also felt that the selectors did a good job by picking Wade as a specialist batsman for the Ashes series.

"His selection is absolutely justified now. I think it was a fairly courageous one to get him in, but he just kept knocking on the door so hard that they had to make that change.

"I'm not surprised that he's done what he's done in this Test match. I actually said on day one... when we lost those three early wickets, I said, 'Don't worry, Wadey's going to get a hundred anyway'. He obviously missed out there, but he's got it in the second innings," Ponting added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ricky Ponting Matthew Wade Ashes 2019
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp