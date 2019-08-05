Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand announce Test jersey numbers for Sri Lanka series

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held from August 14 to 26, marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship for the Kiwis.

Published: 05th August 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand cricket

New Zealand players wearing their new Test jerseys with numbers and names | Twitter@BLACKCAPS

By ANI

NEW DELHI: New Zealand on Monday announced Test shirt numbers that the players will wear for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 14. Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 has been retired.

New Zealand's BlackCaps in a tweet said Kiwi players who have represented the country in 200 ODIs have their shirt numbers retired. Vettori, who wore number 11, has played 291 ODI matches.

New Zealand, known as BlackCaps, in a tweet revealed the numbers.

The two-Test series, scheduled to be held from August 14 to 26, marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship for the Kiwis. The team will wear name and number on the Test jersey as it is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

ALSO READ | Numbers and names on shirts look ridiculous in Tests, feels Brett Lee

World Test Championship was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.

The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the World Test Championship final in June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.

New Zealand's 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series:

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner. 

