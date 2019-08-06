India vs West Indies LIVE score: India win by seven wickets; clinch series 3-0

By Online Desk

India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in the third T20 International at Guyana.

Batting first, West Indies scored 146 for 6 riding on Kieron Pollard's 58 off 45 balls and Rovman Powell's 32 not out off 20 balls.

In reply, India chased in 19.1 overs with Rishabh Pant scoring 65 not out off 42 balls.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen