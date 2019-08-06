Home Sport Cricket

Kieron Pollard fined, handed demerit point for disobeying umpire

The incident occurred after Pollard called a substitute onto the field despite having been repeatedly told by the umpires that a request must be made first.

Published: 06th August 2019 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:52 PM

Kieron Pollard

West Indies power hitter Kieron Pollard. |AFP

By PTI

DUBAI: West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for disobeying the umpire's instructions during the second T20 International against India in Florida.

The International Cricket Council said that Pollard's conduct was in breach of Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Pollard was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the code of conduct.

The incident occurred after Pollard called a substitute onto the field despite having been repeatedly told by the umpires that a request must be made first.

He was advised to wait until the end of the next over but Pollard failed to follow the umpire's instructions, the ICC said.

West Indies lost the rain-hit match by 22 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method on Sunday.

The player denied the offence and a formal hearing in front of match referee Jeff Crowe was conducted.

"Pollard was found guilty following the hearing and fined 20 per cent of his match fee and consequently has had one demerit point added to his record," the ICC stated.

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and he/she is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Demerit points remain on a disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition following which they are expunged.

