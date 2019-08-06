Pat Cummins becomes second-fastest Australian to 100 Test wickets

By ANI

BIRMINGHAM: Pat Cummins has become the second-fastest Australian bowler to scalp 100 Test wickets as he completed the milestone in his 21st game in the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Monday.

Cummins became the second-fastest Australian to take 100 wickets after Charlie Turner, who completed his 100 wickets in 17 matches.

The 26-year-old entered the match with 94 wickets under his cap. In the first innings, he bagged three wickets. While in the second innings he sent four English batsmen to the pavilion.

Jonny Bairstow became the 100th Test wicket of Cummins. World number one Test bowler Cummins dismissed seven wickets in the first Ashes Test.

In the latest ICC Test rankings, Cummins has consolidated his top position with a seven-wicket match haul that helped him reach a career-best 898 rating points- the third-best for an Australiabowler in the past 50 years after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Australia won the first Test by 251-runs and will play against England in the second Ashes Test at Lord's from August 14.