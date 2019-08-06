Home Sport Cricket

Pat Cummins becomes second-fastest Australian to 100 Test wickets

Cummins became the second-fastest Australian to take 100 wickets after Charlie Turner, who completed his 100 wickets in 17 matches.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns for 11 runs during play on the fifth day of the first Ashes cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns for 11 runs during play on the fifth day of the first Ashes cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BIRMINGHAM: Pat Cummins has become the second-fastest Australian bowler to scalp 100 Test wickets as he completed the milestone in his 21st game in the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Monday.

Cummins became the second-fastest Australian to take 100 wickets after Charlie Turner, who completed his 100 wickets in 17 matches.

The 26-year-old entered the match with 94 wickets under his cap. In the first innings, he bagged three wickets. While in the second innings he sent four English batsmen to the pavilion.

Jonny Bairstow became the 100th Test wicket of Cummins. World number one Test bowler Cummins dismissed seven wickets in the first Ashes Test.

In the latest ICC Test rankings, Cummins has consolidated his top position with a seven-wicket match haul that helped him reach a career-best 898 rating points- the third-best for an Australiabowler in the past 50 years after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Australia won the first Test by 251-runs and will play against England in the second Ashes Test at Lord's from August 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pat Cummins Charlie Turner Jonny Bairstow ICC Test rankings
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp