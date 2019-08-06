Ricky Ponting backs Australia to go with unchanged XI for Lord's Test

By IANS

SYDNEY: Former captain Ricky Ponting said that Australia have a good argument for naming an unchanged XI for the second Ashes Test to be played at Lord's even if it means making star pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sit out the second match on the trot.

Ponting feels that with James Pattinson bowling just eight overs in England's second innings at Edgbaston and Peter Siddle's style of bowling might just suit the conditions usually on offer at Lord's.

"I know there was talk about managing Pattinson through the series," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"But with nine days between games and he only bowled eight overs in the second innings, you'd think he'd be fine physically. So there's an argument to not change the team.

"If it looks like it'll be a wicket that offers a bit to Sidds, he'd stay in. If it looks like it'll be a flat and dry one, there might be a case to make a change," said Ponting.

"We know (Glenn) McGrath has a great record at Lord's and loved bowling there. He used to seam the ball back down the slope because he wasn't a big swing bowler. The way Sidds is bowling now is actually quite similar to the way McGrath bowled in his last few years. I actually think (the Lord's slope) will suit all of our bowlers pretty well," he said.