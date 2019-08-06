Sixth win for Dindigul

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dindigul Dragons maintained their unbeaten run in the TNPL as they beat Kanchi Veerans by seven wickets at Natham on Monday.

Dindigul are still at the top of the table with 12 points. Kanchi, with six points, are placed fifth.

Chasing 134, Hari Nishaanth top-scored for Dindigul with an unbeaten 61. Batting first, Kanchi were restricted to 133/8. K Vishal Vaidhya was the lone survivor as he hit 51.

Brief scores: Kanchi 133/8 in 20 ovs (Vaidhya 51) lost to Dindigul 134/3 in 18.1 ovs (Nishaanth 61 n.o).