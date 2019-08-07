Home Sport Cricket

ICC Men's World Cup: Digital content had 3.5 billion views

The event also saw record numbers on Twitter and Instagram with a number of videos reaching more than 3 million views.

Published: 07th August 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Here's a detailed look at the dimensions of the eleven ICC World Cup 2019 venues where alll the teams will be playing at in England and in Wales.

Image used for representation only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The ICC in Wednesday released the digital content numbers with various platforms delivering cumulative 3.5 billion views with a further 1 billion from digital clips licensees making it one of the most-watched global sporting event.

The event also saw record numbers on Twitter and Instagram with a number of videos reaching more than 3 million views.

The official ICC YouTube channel saw 2.3 billion minutes of tournament content viewed.

Whilst on Facebook, there were over 1.2 billion minutes of content watched over 10 billion impressions and over 68 million engagements.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "The growth in consumption along with these record-breaking numbers demonstrates the power of cricket to bring together an enormous global audience as well as the increasing appetite of fans to engage with more than just match day content."

"The ICC's focus on fan engagement, both in terms of deepening existing fan interaction with the sport and bringing new fans to the game has been driven by data and analytics."

The most-watched video on ICC's Twitter page was one of India captain Virat Kohli requesting Indian fans to show more respect to Australia batsman Steve Smith, an incident captured during a break between overs.

The #CWC19 conversation generated 31 million Tweets from 20th May to 15th July.

A comparison of the official hashtag #CWC19 to last time's #CWC15 showed more than a 100% growth in tweet volume.

India-Pakistan matches are a top draw in ICC events and so it was no surprise that the most-tweeted match was their league encounter at Old Trafford, the figure of 2.9 million Tweets making it the biggest ODI ever on Twitter.

The second-most Tweeted match was the final between England and New Zealand with the India-New Zealand semifinal coming in third.

On Social Media, 14 million new followers were added across ICC and CWC channels and over 22,000 pieces of content were posted through the event.

The ICC social media channels garnered 481 million engagements across channels with Instagram providing over 60% of engagements.

Three separate posts crossed over 1 million engagements out of which two were hugely popular bespoke picture graphics commissioned by the ICC.

There were 75 million unique users on the ICC website and app with 272 million page views of the official event website.

More than 41 million fantasy teams were created throughout the event on the ICC app.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC Men's World Cup ICC YouTube channel Digital content
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp