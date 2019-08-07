Home Sport Cricket

Match-fixing offer made to Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal in Global T20 Canada

According to a report in www.cricketpakistan.com.pk, Akmal allegedly claimed that a former Pakistan player came up to him with a match-fixing proposal. 

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal (File|AP)

By IANS

KARACHI: In a startling revelation, Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal on Wednesday reported a match-fixing offer which was made to him during the ongoing Global T20 Canada league.

Akmal said he immediately reported the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit. 

ALSO READ | 'Next IPL will be in Pakistan': Umar Akmal trolled for hilarious goof-up

Akmal is plying his trade with Winnipeg Hawks in the T20 league. 

"Canada is handling Global T20 League's administration. Pakistan Cricket Board has nothing to do with it," a PCB spokesperson was quoted as saying by www.cricketpakistan.com.pk.

The PCB said they had nothing to do with the league, according to the report.

TAGS
Umar Akmal International Cricket Council Global T20 Canada Match Fixing
