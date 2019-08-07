Match-fixing offer made to Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal in Global T20 Canada
According to a report in www.cricketpakistan.com.pk, Akmal allegedly claimed that a former Pakistan player came up to him with a match-fixing proposal.
Published: 07th August 2019 11:06 PM | Last Updated: 07th August 2019 11:06 PM | A+A A-
KARACHI: In a startling revelation, Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal on Wednesday reported a match-fixing offer which was made to him during the ongoing Global T20 Canada league.
According to a report in www.cricketpakistan.com.pk, Akmal allegedly claimed that a former Pakistan player came up to him with a match-fixing proposal.
Akmal said he immediately reported the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit.
ALSO READ | 'Next IPL will be in Pakistan': Umar Akmal trolled for hilarious goof-up
Akmal is plying his trade with Winnipeg Hawks in the T20 league.
"Canada is handling Global T20 League's administration. Pakistan Cricket Board has nothing to do with it," a PCB spokesperson was quoted as saying by www.cricketpakistan.com.pk.
The PCB said they had nothing to do with the league, according to the report.