Home Sport Cricket

Rain stops play in first ODI between India and West Indies

The match was already reduced to 43-over-a side even before a ball being bowled as the wet outfield had forced the toss to be delayed.

Published: 08th August 2019 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

GUYANA: Rain stopped play for the second time in the first one-dayer between India and the West Indies after the home side scored 54 for 1 in 13 overs in the already truncated match here on Thursday.

Opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope were batting on 40 and 6 respectively at the rain break after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat.

Earlier, play had resumed after rain and ground-related interruption which forced the match being reduced to 34-over-a-side.

The match was already reduced to 43-over-a side even before a ball being bowled as the wet outfield had forced the toss to be delayed.

The match began two hours later than the original 7pm IST start.

The first rain interruption was when the home side had scored 9 for no loss in 5.

4 overs and the match was about to start 30 minutes later but the wet area near the bowlers' run-up led to another delay of more than half an hour.

The Indian fielders and the two West Indies batsmen -- Chris Gayle and Lewis -- came into the ground but Kohli was seen having a discussion with the umpires.

Play did not start immediately as the umpires reckoned the ground staff need more time to get the ground ready.

Kohli and some other Indian players were seen shaking their legs for a while, moving to the tunes of the DJ at the venue.

The players later walked off the field and the ground staff were seen spraying a lot of sawdust on the wet areas.

The umpires made another inspection and after more than an hour's interruption, the match resumed for a 34-over-a-side affair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies Virat Kohli Chris Gayle
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp