JKCA in search of alternate training base

If given permission, J&K team plans to stay in Andhra Pradesh after the Sir Vizzy Trophy scheduled in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abrogation of Article 370 forced Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) to cancel their practice matches and training camp, and send their players and support staff, including mentor Irfan Pathan, back to their respective homes.

With uncertainty looming over resumption of the pre-season camp, the JKCA has approached the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and other state units for an alternate base for preparations ahead of the season.

“I have not been able to speak to JKCA CEO Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari yet but I had a discussion with Irfan Pathan over the issue. Our priority is to hold a camp either in Jammu or Kashmir but if that’s not possible, we will be happy if the BCCI provides an alternate venue. Irfan has spoken to the CoA and we expect a positive reply,” Milap Mewada, J&K coach, told TNIE.

Mewada has also spoken to Andhra Cricket Association in this regard. The J&K team is expected to compete in Sir Vizzy Trophy scheduled in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram from August 22 to September 1.

“We are scheduled to play in Visakhapatnam and open campaign against Andhra President’s XI. Baroda will be next followed by matches against Chhattisgarh and Indian Oil Corporation. I requested ACA also for providing us a facility for holding practice and training camp,” added Mewada. If given permission, the team plans to stay in Andhra Pradesh after the event.     

“The JKCA coach has spoken to us in this regard but it was an informal request. We’ve a lot of grounds and academies here and will be more than happy to help if an official request is made,” Dr Kinjal Suratwala, general manager (game development), ACA said.

With time on their side, the JKCA is willing to wait as shifting base also means additional expenses, which in turn, needs administrative approval from the CEO.

