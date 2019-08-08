Home Sport Cricket

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez not awarded central contracts by Pakistan Cricket Board

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, batsman Babar Azam and leg-spinner Yasir Shah were retained in category A.

Published: 08th August 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shoaib Malik​

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former captains Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were left out of the list of players awarded central contracts for the 2019-20 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, batsman Babar Azam and leg-spinner Yasir Shah were retained in category A.

Test opener Azhar Ali and left-arm pacer Mohammad Aamir, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, have been demoted in category B and C respectively.

The board has also reduced the number of centrally contracted players from 33 to 19 for the 2019-20 season during which the men's cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three One Day Internationals and nine T20Is.

"While finalising the list of central contracts, which will run from 1 August 2019 to 30 June 2020, players' performances and fitness in the past 12 months and the formats they are likely to represent Pakistan in the upcoming season was taken into consideration," PCB said in a media release.

ALSO READ | PCB central contracts unlikely for Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez

Despite Malik and Hafeez's omission, the PCB maintained the two will be available for selection.

"Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been offered contracts but they will remain available for selection."

Malik had announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup and will now only play T20 format while Hafeez has retired from Test cricket.

"The PCB have set high standards and targets in its strategic plan for the upcoming season. We want to attach a high value to receiving a central contract.

"We have complete faith and confidence that these players will set-up and produce on-field performances that will help us collectively achieve our objectives and targets," PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan said.

Category A - Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Yasir Shah
Category B - Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz
Category C -  Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shoaib Malik Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan Cricket Board PCB central contracts
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp