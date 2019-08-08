Downpour delays first India v West Indies ODI
Heavy morning rain has delayed the start of the first one-day international of the three-match series between the West Indies and India at the Guyana National Stadium.
PROVIDENCE: Rain has delayed the toss in the first One-day International between India and West Indies here on Thursday.
The covers are firmly in place across the square at Providence.
India is entering the three-match ODI series after completing a 3-0 sweep of West Indies in the preceding T20 Internationals.