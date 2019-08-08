Yuzvendra Chahal asks BCCI if he is being missed as Rohit Sharma interviews Rishabh Pant

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was at his witty best after Rohit Sharma interviewed Rishabh Pant post-India's win in the third and final T20I against the West Indies.

On Tuesday, Pant played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 65 as India won the match in Guyana and completed the clean sweep in the three-match series.

After the match, Rohit who was rested for the final T20I, interviewed Pant for BCCI.TV and they posted the video on their official Twitter handle with description: "Guyana diaries: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant unplugged. Two low scores & a match-winning fifty. The Hitman finds out how Pant turned it around in the final T20."

Replying to this, Chahal said: "Missing me BCCI." The leg-spinner was referring to his famous 'Chahal TV' where he interviews teammates for BCCI.

Speaking to the India deputy skipper, Pant talked about his game plan, the pressure and the support he gets from the team.

Chahal, who was not part of the T20I squad, will be seen in action in the three-match ODI rubber starting Thursday.