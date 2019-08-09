Sri Lanka announce squad for first New Zealand Test

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad for the first New Zealand Test which will start in Galle from August 14.

The Sri Lankan selectors have included former skipper Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Akila Dananjaya and Niroshan Dickwella for the match which will see both Sri Lanka and New Zealand begin their World Test Championship campaign.

Chandimal has been out of favour for more than six months after a poor series against Australia while Mathews had missed the historic South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury.

From the 22-man probables announced on Wednesday, the selectors have decided to leave out Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera and Angelo Perera from the final 15.

Sri Lanka squad for 1st Test: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, L Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal,Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando