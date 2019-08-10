Home Sport Cricket

BCCI under NADA: Sports minister Kiren Rijiju welcomes move

Kiren Rijiju termed BCCI's decision to come under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency as a major positive turn of events.

Published: 10th August 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday welcomed BCCI's decision to come under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), terming it a major step towards clean and transparent governance in sports.

Having stalled the ministry's near decade long attempts to bring BCCI under the NADA fold, the Board finally relented on Friday, a move that could have far-reaching implications in the near future.

Rijiju termed the development as a major positive turn of events.

"I don't want any issues or matter to remain unresolved. All the differences must be resolved amicably because I believe in clean and transparent governance in Sports in the interest of the sports and sports persons," Rijiju told PTI.

ALSO READ | BCCI comes under NADA code, but not National Sports Federation yet

The BCCI didn't come under NADA all this while as they feared that their autonomy would get hurt.

The leading cricketers under their aegis had also protested about the contentious 'Whereabouts Clause' related to Out Of Competition (OOC) testing, fearing that their privacy would be compromised.

However, during a meeting between BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and sports secretary Radhe Shyam Julaniya, the apprehensions were put to rest as they agreed to be compliant under the anti-doping code.

"I explained to BCCI you don't have a discretion to abide by law or not. The law applies to everyone equally," Julaniya said after the landmark development following a meeting with the BCCI officials.

"Every federation is on the same footing for enforcement of law. You don't have to sign an agreement. We categorically told them no MOU is required as law is applicable to everyone," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI NADA Kiren Rijiju
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp