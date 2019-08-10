Home Sport Cricket

India Test Series: 'Giant' Rahkeem Cornwall, the 140 kg West Indies cricketer gets maiden call-up

The 26-year-old is perhaps the heaviest cricketer ever. He stands at a towering height of 6’6” and weighs around 140 kg.

Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall. (Photo | AFP)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday named the 13-member squad for the upcoming Test series against India.

The interim selection panel of CWI headed by Robert Haynes has included Antiguan uncapped off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall in the squad.

Cornwall, who first played first-class cricket in 2014 and has 260 wickets at an average of 23.90 in 55 first-class matches along with 2224 runs, had  recently scored two half-centuries in two unofficial 'Tests' against India.

So what is so special about him? Well, the 26-year-old is perhaps the heaviest man ever to play the game at the big stage. He stands at a towering height of 6’6” and weighs around 140 kg (if he plays for WI, he will be the heaviest cricketer ever to play international cricket).

Cornwall was left out from the national side earlier because of fitness issues.

"Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time," Robert Haynes, the head of CWI's interim selection panel, said

"We believe he can provide an attacking option to our bowling attack with his sharp turn and extra bounce. He can also lend a bit of depth to the batting, so we are looking forward to him coming into the squad and making a valuable contribution."

Cornwall will make his long-awaited Test debut at home when West Indies kick off their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship against India later this month.

Cornwall has been rewarded for his impressive record for Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the West Indies Championship and the West Indies "A" team, since making his first-class debut less than five years ago.

The 26-year-old is highly regarded among his peers as one of the most effective spin bowlers in the Caribbean side.

Squad: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach. 

(With agency inputs)

