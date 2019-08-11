Home Sport Cricket

300 is lot of games, some of us can't even imagine it: Jason Holder on Chris Gayle's impending record

The 39-year-old Gayle will go past legendary Brian Lara, who played 299 ODIs between 1990 and 2007, in the match at the Queen's Park Oval.

Published: 11th August 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder | AP

By PTI

PORT OF SPAIN: West Indies skipper Jason Holder expects 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle to come good against India in the second ODI which will be his 300th match, the most by a West Indian.

The 39-year-old Gayle will go past legendary Brian Lara, who played 299 ODIs between 1990 and 2007, in the match at the Queen's Park Oval.

Gayle can also overtake Lara's record for the most ODI runs (10,405) by a West Indies batsman. He requires just nine runs to overhaul Lara's total runs.

"Three hundred games is a lot of games. Some of us in the dressing room can't even imagine that. We just hope he can get us off to a really good start tomorrow," Holder said.

Gayle struggled in the abandoned first ODI, scoring 4 from 31 deliveries but his opening partner Evin Lewis put up a good show, scoring an unbeaten 40 off 36 balls before the match was called off due to rains.

"Definitely happy to see Evin get some time in the middle," Holder said.

"He didn't get the runs he was looking for in the T20 format but it's good to see him get into form in Guyana and hopefully he can transfer that performance here as well."

Early wickets affected West Indies' campaign during their 0-3 loss against India in the T20Is.

"I think in the past we have let ourselves down in having a foundation," Holder said.

"It's just a matter for us to take a few balls at first and get ourselves set and then we take it as the innings goes on."

Holder said his bowlers will have to be consistent as they look to challenge India's famed batting line-up.

"We got to put pressure (on the batsmen) and try to get as deep into their batting line-up (as possible)," he said.

"The wickets nowadays are very good for batting. It tends to play a little bit more in the batsmen's favour, (but) we've been doing a really good job, especially in the World Cup I thought our bowlers did a great job, and (we'll look to) just continue from there and just try to be consistent."

Talking about pitch at the Queen's Park Oval, Holder said: "It's normally pretty humid. The wicket is a decent one, hopefully the rain stays away and it doesn't get too soggy. The pitch normally is a very good pitch here.

The conditions should be really good tomorrow. We've got to see how the pitch plays, but ideally in one-day cricket, 300 runs is the benchmark. We'll see how it all plays out tomorrow."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jason Holder Chris Gayle
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp