Home Sport Cricket

Floods rule out India A tie in Wayanad

The Krishnagiri ground in Wayanad is one of the most scenic cricket grounds in the country.

Published: 11th August 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Wayanad was supposed to host a match between India A & SA A in September

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Krishnagiri ground in Wayanad is one of the most scenic cricket grounds in the country. It has even drawn comparisons to Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town. Recently, the stadium hosted multi-day matches between England Lions and India A in January, and it was selected by BCCI as the venue for the first unofficial Test between South Africa A and India A, which was going to be held from September 10 to 13.

However, there has been a major setback to those plans. The ground has suffered considerable damage due to the torrential rainfall that has been pounding various parts of Kerala, including Wayanad. It is one of the worst affected regions in Kerala at the moment, and has witnessed major landslides and numerous cases of deaths in the last few days.

One side of the boundary, including the retaining wall, has been washed away. Kerala Cricket Association are trying to understand the extent of the damage, but they are unable to send their engineers because of the inundated conditions in the region. 

“We are yet to check the extent of damage, but it is doubtful whether any BCCI matches can be held there at least in the next six months. We haven’t received the status of our other grounds. We are still taking stock of the situation. It is not possible right now to inspect the place because of the circumstances, but we might have to shift the match to another venue,” Kerala Cricket Association secretary Sreejith Nair said. He said that KCA will be informing BCCI on Monday about the ground’s condition.

For improved water drainage, the ground’s surface has a slant of two feet for facilitating water run-off. But even that couldn’t help the venue withstand nature’s fury.  “The rains were so fierce that nothing could negate its effects. This is an unprecedented situation, and it is leaving a trail of damage across the region and all over the state,” said Nair.

The stadium is owned by KCA, unlike other grounds in the state like Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Krishnagiri was also the venue for the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy semifinal.As far as the new domestic season is concerned, it remains to be seen if Krishnagiri will host any matches. 
“We have received the calendar but nothing has been finalised. We have to sit down, decide the venues for the matches, and plan everything. It is all in the planning stage right now,” Nair said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishnagiri ground Wayanad BCCI England Lions India A
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp