India win toss, opt to bat against West Indies in second ODI
India fielded an unchanged playing XI, while West Indies made one change, bringing in Oshane Thomas in place of Fabian Allen, who is unfit.
Published: 11th August 2019 06:45 PM | Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:49 PM
PORT OF SPAIN: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the second one-day International of the three-match series here on Sunday.
Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed.
West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.