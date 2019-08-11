India win toss, opt to bat against West Indies in second ODI

By PTI

PORT OF SPAIN: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the second one-day International of the three-match series here on Sunday.

India fielded an unchanged playing XI, while West Indies made one change, bringing in Oshane Thomas in place of Fabian Allen, who is unfit.

Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.