West Indies opener Chris Gayle on verge of overtaking Brian Lara's record

By IANS

PORT OF SPAIN: West Indies opener Chris Gayle is on the verge of becoming the highest run-scorer for West Indies in one-day international (ODI) cricket. The 39-year-old needs just seven runs to go past former Windies skipper Brian Lara's record of 10,348 runs.

While Lara's tally came in 295 ODIs and included 19 centuries and 62 fifties, Gayle, who will play his 297th ODI for the West Indies on Sunday against India, has 10,342 runs with 25 hundreds and 53 half-centuries. He has also played three one-dayers for ICC World XI, scoring 55 runs.

Gayle is also the only West Indian to score a double century in one-day cricket, slamming 215 against Zimbabwe at the 2015 World Cup in Canberra.

The southpaw had missed out on an opportunity to go past Lara in the washed-out first ODI against India in Guyana on Thursday, managing just four runs off 31 deliveries before being cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav.