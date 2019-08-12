Home Sport Cricket

Ashes: Justin Langer expects flat and dry wicket at Lord's

Langer also said that he is curious to see how Jofra Archer performs.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer | AP

By IANS

LONDON: Australia coach Justin Langer said that he expects a flat wicket at Lord's for the second Ashes Test which starts on Wednesday. Australia, who lead 1-0 in the series will be looking to double their advantage at Lord's where they have a very good record agianst England.

"The wicket is really interesting, it looks like it's going to be a really flat wicket to me," said Langer. "It's not a surprise  the wicket is the last thing you look at when you come to Lord's. Most grounds it's the first thing to look at but here, there's so much else to admire and love about being here. But whether it's a green-top or a dry wicket, we have really good options and that's nice as a coach and selector," he said.

"One thing we have got is the luxury of six fast bowlers, they're all high-class bowlers and we'll work out what's going to be best for this Test match, and best for the whole series."

The wicket is expected to turn which means that Australia may have to bench a few high profile names once again. In the first Test, pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sat out with Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and veteran Peter Siddle playing.

Langer also said that he is curious to see how Jofra Archer performs. With James Anderson ruled out for the rest of the series, the 24-year-old could be making his Test debut at Lord's. "He's a very skilled bowler and a great athlete, but Test cricket is very different to white-ball cricket," Langer warned.

"Like we've talked about a long time, we've got to keep wearing them (England's bowlers) down and get him back into his second or third and fourth spells."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justin Langer Ashes
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp