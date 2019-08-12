Home Sport Cricket

I'm in good headspace, whenever I hear music, I feel like dancing: Virat Kohli

Kohli was recently seen dancing to Caribbean tunes, along with Chris Gayle and a groundsman, during the rain break in the first ODI against the West Indies.

Published: 12th August 2019 03:58 PM

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PORT OF SPAIN: Virat Kohli doesn't want captaincy to come in the way of enjoying his cricket and the India skipper says that's the reason why he can be often seen shaking a leg on field of play to any sound of music in the vicinity.

"I am in a good headspace so whenever I hear music, I feel like dancing," Kohli told Yuzvendra Chahal after the second ODI in a video posted by 'BCCI.tv'.

"I just want to enjoy myself on the field. Doesn't matter if I am the captain or not, I don't want to get into a typical mould that I have to stand in a particular manner.

"God has given us such a wonderful life and opportunity to play for the country, so I think it is important to enjoy these small moments."

Kohli scored a 125-ball 120 to set up India's 59-run win over West Indies in the second ODI and the India skipper said he was tired midway due to the challenging conditions at Queen's Park Oval.

"It was challenging today as it rained in day time, so it was hot and humid. Honestly, I was tired when I reached the score of 65, but the situation demanded me to work hard for the team," Kohli said.

"It was important for me to stay at the crease. As a team, we try that one of our top three batsmen goes on to play a big knock. Shikhar and Rohit have done that for us in the past, but today they couldn't score so it was important one should go on to score a big innings."

After scoring a superb ton, the India skipper also pulled off a one-handed catch to dismiss opener Evin Lewis.

"I have this mindset that I always want to work hard for my team, if there is an important catch or run out, I want to do it all," he said.

"So I think all players need to have that discipline that you can give your 100 percent on the field, or else, you can't do justice to your team. I do everything possible so that I can contribute to the team in everything.

"I have changed my lifestyle, training and diet in such a way that I am able to contribute in any way possible for the team even in tough weather conditions. It all helps on such days when the conditions are tough."









