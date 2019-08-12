Home Sport Cricket

Justin Langer says not 'humanly possible' for Pat Cummins to play all five Test matches

Cummins displayed a brilliant performance in the first Ashes Test as he took seven wickets in two innings.

Published: 12th August 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Pat Cummins

Australia paceman Pat Cummins (File | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Despite admitting to have Australia pacer Pat Cummins for all five Test matches, head coach Justin Langer has said that it won't be 'humanly possible' for the bowler to play all the matches.

Cummins displayed a brilliant performance in the first Ashes Test as he took seven wickets in two innings. Australia registered a massive 251-run victory against England in the first Ashes Test match.

"In theory, you would like him to play all five Tests. Those back-to-back Test matches depend a lot on how much he bowls. He bowled the most overs [among Australia's fast bowlers] in the first Test, but depends on how the game goes and how many overs he bowls, on how much batting there is in between [bowling innings], whether we've bowled last or we've bowled in the third innings of the game," ICC quoted Langer as saying.

"All those things will come into it. You'd like him to play all five, but I am not sure it's humanly possible," he added.

Australia have many pace options in the squad as they got Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Both missed the first Ashes Test as the team went with Cummins, Peter Siddle, and James Pattinson for the match.

"You also have Josh Hazlewood, who has played 40-odd Tests and is a gun, and Mitch Starc, who took 10 wickets in his last Test match. They're all there and we've talked about having the squad of fast bowlers," Langer said.

"I think everyone would like to play all five. I think it's one of those things, where it's just great that we've got that flexibility, so I think every game you're going to pick your best three bowlers you think are going to win that match," he added.

The second Ashes Test between Australia and England will start from August 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justin Langer Pat Cummins Ashes Australia
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp