You cannot miss Virender Sehwag's 'unwilling tribute' to Aryabhatta

Published: 12th August 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has gained the reputation of coming up with the quirkiest of tweets and on Monday he remembered his "unwilling tribute" to mathematician Aryabhatta.

Sehwag recalled team India's 2011 Test match against England in which the right-handed batsman bagged a king pair as he was dismissed for a duck in both the innings.

"On this day 8 years ago, I scored a king pair vs England in Birmingham after flying for 2 days to reach England and fielding 188 overs. Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhatta. If there was zero chance of failure, what would you do? If you have it figured, do that," Sehwag tweeted.

It was the third Test match of the four-match series between India and England in Birmingham. Sehwag did not play the first two matches of the series and making a comeback in the third match did not end up on a happy note for the flamboyant batsman.

He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings by Stuart Broad, whereas in the second innings he once again failed to trouble the score as he was sent back to the pavilion by James Anderson.

In the third Test, India were bundled out for 224 runs and England went on to score a mammoth 710/7, owing to Sir Alastair Cook's knock of 294 runs.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli breaks Ganguly's record while scoring hundred against West Indies

India were bowled out for 244 in the second innings and as a result, they lost the match by an innings and 242 runs. The team had a horrible series as they were white-washed 4-0 by the hosts.

Sehwag had retired from all forms of international cricket on October 20, 2015. He has played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India.

He is the only Indian batsman to have scored two triple centuries in the Test format.

