Ashes: Mitchell Johnson wants Starc instead of James Pattinson at Lord's

Published: 13th August 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc | AP

By IANS

LONDON: Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson wants to make a change to Australias playing XI for the second Ashes Test, slated to start at the Lord's on Wednesday. Johnson said he would opt for Mitchell Starc instead of James Pattinson for the clash.

The slope at the home of cricket -- which drops 2.5 metres across the playing surface -- is the reason behind Johnson's choice of Starc for Pattinson.

"I'd go for Starc and probably have Pattinson out. As much as I want to see (Josh) Hazlewood go well you can't drop Sidds," Johnson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He's (Starc) been really useful and especially on the slope I think he'd be very good and he just backed up (off-spinner Nathan) Lyon really well. And (Pat) Cummins is in his own little world, just leave him be," the former pacer added.

Johnson felt that making a change in the winning combination would be a bit tough but still he would back Starc.

"It's hard to change a winning side but I'd like to see Starc still come charging in. The slope comes into it, big time. Left-armer, bit of a different angle.

"We saw in the last Test the (Australian fast bowlers) coming around the wicket a fair bit  I'm not too sure about that. Someone's got to stay over and one around to left-hand batters. So maybe a left-hand bowler would be ideal," he opined.

Starc had missed the first Test in Birmingham but bowled with decent pace in Australia's tour match against Worcestershire, emerging with figures of 2/56 from his 15.5 overs.

