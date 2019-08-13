Quinton de Kock to captain Proteas in T20I series against India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Quinton de Kock has been named as South Africa's captain for their upcoming T20I series in India. Faf du Plessis is not included in the T20I squad but will be leading the side in the Test series that follows. Rassie Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma have been announced as the vice-captains for the T20I and Test sides respectively.

Cricket South Africa said that Aiden Markram, Theunis De Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for the T20I series so that they can prepare for the Tests. They will instead be playing for South Africa 'A' in the four-day matches against India 'A'.

The first T20I will take place on September 15 in Dharamsala, with the Test series to follow, starting on October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa's Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

South Africa's T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts