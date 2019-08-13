Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli can score 75-80 ODI tons: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer

Kohli scored his first century in 11 innings on Sunday in India's second ODI against West Indies and that took his career tally to 42.

Published: 13th August 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India batsmen Wasim Jaffer backed skipper Virat Kohli to score "75-80" hundreds in ODI cricket.

Kohli scored his first century in 11 innings on Sunday in India's second ODI against West Indies and that took his career tally to 42. The record for most centuries in ODI cricket lies with Sachin Tendulkar who scored 49.

"Normal services resumes after a break of 11 innings!!" said Jaffer before predicting Kohli would score 75-80 ODI tons.

Kohli scored 120 off 125 balls as India beat West Indies by 59 runs in the second ODI. In that innings, Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly as India's second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. Ganguly scored 11,221 runs in 297 innings while Kohli took 229 innings to go past the former skipper.

Soon after Kohli broke his record, Ganguly tweeted: "Virat Kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player."

ALSO READ | Was tired when I reached score of 65: Virat Kohli tells Yuzvendra Chahal

Thirty-year-old Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has a whopping 18,426 runs to his name which he accumulated over 452 innings. Kohli is now the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODIs overall behind Jacques Kallis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Tendulkar.

During the course of his knock, Kohli also surpassed Javed Miandad's tally of 1,930 runs to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs against the West Indies.

