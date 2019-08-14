Home Sport Cricket

30 years ago, on this day, Sachin Tendulkar scored first century of his international career

Tendulkar, who was just 17 at that time, played a brilliant knock of 119 against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester and saved the match for India. 

Published: 14th August 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar

Image of Sachin Tendulkar raising his bat after scoring a century on February 3, 1992 used for representational purpose (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It was on August 14, 1990, when legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar announced himself on the international stage by scoring his first Test hundred -- the first of his 100 overall centuries which he struck during his stellar 24-year-long career.

Tendulkar, who was just 17 at that time, played a brilliant knock of 119 against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester and saved the match for India. 

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar's record of most World Cup centuries

In that game, England skipper Graham Gooch and his opening partner Mike Atherton had each scored a century as they posted a mammoth first inning total of 519.

The Kapil Dev-led side gave a strong reply as they managed to score 432 runs in the first innings, conceding a 87-run lead. Tendulkar contributed with 68 during the course of this inning. 

In the second innings, England declared their second innings at 320/4, putting up a target of 408 for India. 

India started their chase on a poor note, losing their top order inside 110 runs. At one stage, India were 127/5 and with almost two sessions remaining, it looked unlikely that India could sustain much resistance. 

ALSO READ | Recalling Sachin Tendulkar's 5 best innings in the World Cup

However, Tendulkar had other plans as he struck 17 boundaries in his 189-ball knock to help India reach 343/6 at the end of day's play. Although it ended in a draw, the match provided the cricket world with a glimpse of what they were about to witness from this great prodigy in the years to come. 

Tendulkar, in his international career that extended for more than two decades, scored 100 centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs) -- a record that remains unbroken till date. 


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Test hundred Century Indian cricket master blaster
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp