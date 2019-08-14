Jhye Richardson working hard to get back into national mix

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Promising Australia pacer Jhye Richardson, who suffered a dislocated shoulder earlier this year, is on the path of recovery. As part rehabilitation and training, he is one among the 15 Australian cricketers and coaches from National Cricket Centre (Brisbane), who are training under Glenn McGrath at MRF Pace Foundation.

The 22-year-old was disappointed to miss the World Cup but believes that he will come back stronger.

“Got injured at the wrong time. I’m slowly getting back into shape. I need to go through the grind once again; play domestic cricket, do well and then try to get back into the national squad. It is a learning process.”

The Western Australia pacer may not be as tall as many of his teammates, but with a whippy, fast-arm action, he has the ability to swing the ball at speeds of 140+kph.

“I make up for that with rhythm and make optimum use of the crease. I work hard in the gym to stay fit. I practice hard regularly, and this helps me bowl quick consistently,” remarked the Perth Scorchers player.

Australia has been able to produce a steady stream of fast bowlers across formats, and Jhye feels that it has to do with the surfaces back home.

“They aid fast-bowling. Bowling spin in Australia is very different to doing it in India. We have had a good tradition of fast bowlers in the likes of Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee. Kids love to bowl fast and try to emulate the likes of Glenn McGrath.”

Richardson wants to make the best of the Chennai trip. Getting back into the Australian team is tough, but the youngster is aware of the areas that he needs to improve on for making a comeback.

“The one area that I need to improve on is bowling better with the new ball. My plus point is to swing the ball. I want to be more consistent. When I was younger, I just wanted to bowl flat out fast. Now I have learnt to be more consistent with line and length.”

Jofra Archer is the talk of the town at the moment, having lined up a potential Ashes debut courtesy his exploits for England at the World Cup. “He is an inspiration for all fast bowlers. Despite playing limited first-class games, he did well in the World Cup. And he is set to make his Ashes debut.”

Even McGrath was all praise for Richardson’s dedication to get back to his best. “He is working hard. He has the skillsets to be a good fast bowler. He is on the right track to recovery.”