Aleem Dar joins Steve Bucknor as most capped Test umpire

By IANS

LONDON: Aleem Dar on Thursday equalled Steve Bucknor's record of officiating in the highest number Test matches after taking the field for the 128th time during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.

"It's a great honour to equal the number of Test matches of my role model, umpire Steve Bucknor," Dar, 51, was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council in a tweet.

Dar made his Test debut in a match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka in October 2003. He has since then taken charge of 376 matches across all formats.

Besides Dar and Bucknor, South Africa's Rudi Koertzen is the only other umpire to have reached the three-figure mark in Tests, having stood in 108 Tests before calling it a day in 2010.