Former West Indies spinner Reg Scarlett passes away

Reg Scarlett. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

JAMAICA: Former West Indies spinner Reg Scarlett passed away on Wednesday, a day short of his 85th birthday, after battling illness.

Reg, as he was affectionately known, had a brief career for West Indies in which he played only three Tests for the national side. But the former Jamaican spinner made a significant contribution to the development of players following his retirement from the game in 1960.

After settling in England, he spent 15 years coaching there and played minor league cricket before returning to Jamaica to oversee the youth development program of the Jamaica Cricket Association.

Reg returned to England four years later and put his energy into grassroots development and was the brains behind the Haringey Cricket College, which produced several leading county and Test players for England.

He subsequently returned to the Caribbean Islands and became the first director of coaching of the West Indies Cricket Board, now CWI.

In a statement, CWI President Ricky Skerritt said, "Reg was a true stalwart who never stopped loving West Indies cricket while he lived in England. He served the game selflessly, both on and off the field, until he retired in Grenada several years ago and continued to make his input into cricket development."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and staff of CWI, we extend sincere condolences to his wife Trish and immediate family and may the care and love of those around them provide comfort and peace to get them through this difficult time," the statement added.

