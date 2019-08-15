Home Sport Cricket

Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni celebrates Independence Day in Ladakh

Earlier, various photos had also gone viral where Dhoni was seen playing volleyball with members of his Territorial Army battalion and polishing shoes.

Published: 15th August 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni interacts with locals and jawans in Ladakh

MS Dhoni interacts with locals and jawans in Ladakh (Photo | Twitter/@iam_ravi007)

By IANS

LADAKH: Former India skipper MS Dhoni, who is currently serving in the Indian Army, is in Ladakh where he brought in India's 73rd Independence Day with the masses of the newly formed union territory.

On August 5, the central government abrograted provisions of Article 270 and Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories - union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and union territory of Ladakh.

ALSO READ | Armed with an AK-47, Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni begins new innings

Dhoni reached Ladakh on Wednesday where he received a warm reception from the Army personnel and interacted with them. According to reports, the 38-year-old also paid a visit to Army General Hospital and interacted with patients. Various photos have surfaced on social media where the former India skipper is seen interacting with people from the armed forces.

Earlier, various photos had also gone viral where Dhoni was seen playing volleyball with members of his Territorial Army battalion and polishing shoes. Dhoni has undertaken duties of patrolling, guarding and post duties with the troops during his stay with the para regiment.

WATCH | MS Dhoni playing volleyball with Territorial Army battalion

The 38-year-old joined the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30. Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

In 2015, he became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from the Indian team and was therefore not included in the squad for the ongoing West Indies tour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni Dhoni Independence Day Dhoni in Ladakh Lieutenant Colonel Ladakh
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp