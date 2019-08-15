Home Sport Cricket

Yuvraj Singh's case an aberration, no NOCs for Indians to play T20 leagues

The move has surprised BCCI officials who believe that there should be a sense of consistency and there cannot be a change in approach after handing one player the NOC.

Published: 15th August 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh (File | AP)

Yuvraj Singh (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to hand Yuvraj Singh a No-Objection Certificate to participate in the Global T20 League being held in Canada came as a huge relief for many former Indian players who have not been in the scheme of things when it comes to international cricket and have been contemplating retirement. But it has now come to the fore that the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) decision to hand Yuvraj the NOC was a one-off.

Speaking to IANS, a CoA member confirmed the same "What happened in Yuvraj's case was a one-off and we aren't looking at handing out any NOCs at present for playing in foreign leagues. We discussed the matter, but felt no action is required to be taken on the issue."

The move has surprised BCCI officials who believe that there should be a sense of consistency and there cannot be a change in approach after handing one player the NOC.

"There is something called consistency, but clearly not under the current administration in the board. Arbitrary decision making isn't the way when it comes to players and their careers. There might be quite a few former players who are no longer part of the scheme of things when it comes to the Indian team who would have thought of retiring and playing in T20 leagues. This sudden U-turn is unfair on them," the official told IANS.

Another official said that if one person has retired from the game he could not have participated in competitive cricket anywhere as retirement is not location-specific.

"To be honest, you don't retire geographically. You either retire or you don't. If some country is permitting retired players to play in T20 leagues, that is an ICC issue. The ICC wishes to be ignorant on such issues. But as far as this U-turn is concerned, it is wrong," the official rued.

For the record, the BCCI was never too fond of the idea of handing retired players NOCs to play in T20 leagues outside India, but an exception was made by the CoA for Yuvraj. Why the exception was made definitely needs to be inquired.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Yuvraj Singh No-Objection Certificate
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp