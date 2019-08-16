Home Sport Cricket

Amid coaching-staff vacuum, Misbah-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan training camp

Fourteen centrally contracted and six additional men cricketers have been invited to attend a pre-season camp, which will commence at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Misbah-ul-Haq (File | AFP)

By AFP

LAHORE: Former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has been appointed as "camp commandant" for the forthcoming 17-day conditioning camp for Pakistan cricketers.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media release, the pre-season camp has been organised to prepare the players for a competitive and challenging domestic and international cricket season, which is expected to begin with the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from September 12.

Fourteen centrally contracted and six additional men cricketers have been invited to attend a pre-season camp, which will commence at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on August 19. After two days of fitness testing, the 17-day conditioning camp will begin on August 22 and run until September 7.

Misbah will craft the training programme and overlook of the camp until the recruitment process has concluded.

The PCB has already decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur and his entire coaching staff and there have been media speculations that Misbah could be given the top job.

Apart from 31 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class matches and number of domestic white ball matches in relation to the National T20 Cup and Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, the Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is in the forthcoming season.

"Misbah-ul-Haq, who has been Pakistan's most successful captain, understands the arduous demands of the format in this day and age. With the advent of the World Test Championship, the PCB wants Pakistan to turn up with their best red ball game when they face Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series at home," said Zakir Khan, PCB Director of international cricket.

"Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, these players will be a part of the initial rounds of what will be a highly competitive Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. So, this camp will further benefit them in gearing up for an exciting cricketing season," he added.

Players called up for training camp

Centrally contracted: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.

Non-centrally contracted: Asif Ali, Bilal Asif, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali and Zafar Gohar.

