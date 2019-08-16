'Caught and Boult': A moment to remember from the Galle Test

By IANS

GALLE: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult provided the fans with a memory which left them in splits during the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

During the 82nd over of the New Zealand innings on Thursday, Boult -- while trying to play a premeditated paddle sweep to spinner Lasith Embuldeniya -- found a leading edge and the ball got stuck in his helmet grill.

For a few seconds, the left-arm New Zealand pacer had no idea where the ball went. The moment got all the more funny after he tried to run away from the Sri Lankan fielders, who tried to circle him and catch the ball in case it fell from his helmet. However, that didn't happen and the ball was eventually taken out off the helmet and the play resumed after checking Boult's condition.

International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the image of the incident with the post that read: "Caught and Boult."

The 30-year-old scored 18 runs as New Zealand were bundled out for 249 in their first innings.