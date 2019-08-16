Home Sport Cricket

Coach Ravi Shastri ticks all the boxes, matches parameters

The parameters were coaching philosophy, experience of coaching, achievements in coaching, communication and the knowledge of modern coaching tools.

Published: 16th August 2019 07:02 PM

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri attends a net batting session. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy while re-appointing Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian team till the 2021 World T20 said that he ticked all the boxes when it came to the parameters that the committee had kept for the candidates.

While panel chief Kapil Dev wasn't too forthcoming when it came to how the candidates were adjudicated, Shantha made it clear saying: "All of them gave us the way forward and we weighted that alongwith past performances. That is how Ravi Shastri was decided."

ALSO READ | Team India head coach to be handed contract till 2021 World T20

Kapil echoed the sentiments and said: "They had given us points system out of 100. I can say that we didn't discuss who is giving whom how many mark and then we calculated. It was a very close race, differences were very small numbers. We put our number listening to them and their presentation. And we learnt so much about how much hard work they put."

Gaekwad too elaborated how Shastri knowing the boys helped. "Being a current coach, knowing the problems well in the team, knowing the system, knows the players, can communicate well," he said.

The national selectors led by M.S.K. Prasad will now select the coaching staff. While Bharat Arun is almost certain to keep the job as the bowling coach, Vikram Rathour and Praveen Amre will fight it out for the batting job. Current batting coach Sanjay Bangar is under the scanner and him retaining the job will come as a surprise.

TAGS
Ravi Shastri Kapil Dev Cricket Advisory Committee
