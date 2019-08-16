Home Sport Cricket

David Warner missed scoring opportunities: Ricky Ponting

Ponting believes that Warner needs to 'free himself' in the mind.

Published: 16th August 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

David Warner

David Warner (File | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia player Ricky Ponting feels that David Warner missed scoring opportunities during day two of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.

Warner only managed to score three runs off 17 balls before Stuart Broad got hold of him.

"I think the thing that would disappoint Davey the most was the fact there were a few clear scoring opportunities that he missed. There were a few really wide ones that he would generally pounce on and cut, and there was a half volley that he got a thick outside edge on and went to backward point," Cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

Ponting believes that Warner needs to 'free himself' in the mind.

"If he puts those three balls away, it's a totally different game. You're off to a flyer and the pressure goes back onto the bowler. The ones that he missed out on were short and wide, which says to me that he wasn't as free in the mind as he should have been. He plays his best when he's playing the ball and hitting the ball hard. That's going to be the challenge for him; to free himself up in the mind, watch the ball and react accordingly," he said.

Warner has not even reached double-digits in the Ashes this time as he was dismissed on two and eight runs in the first and second innings respectively in the first Ashes. However, Steve Smith scored a century in both the innings and helped Australia win the first Ashes Test match by 251 runs.

In the second Ashes Test, day one was abandoned due to rain and on day two, England were all out after scoring 258. Australia are currently playing at 30/1 and will continue from the same on day three.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ricky Ponting David Warner
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp