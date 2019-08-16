Lack of freedom, security aspect most frustrating thing about living in Pakistan: Batting coach Grant Flower

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower believes the lack of freedom and the security aspect is the "most frustrating" thing about living in the country. The former Zimbabwe batsman had been with the Pakistan team since 2014 before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided last week to not renew his contract in a move to revamp the national coaching set-up.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he shed light on his tenure with the Pakistan team. "The security aspect and the lack of freedom," said Flower when asked about the most frustrating thing about living in Pakistan.

Very few international teams have visited Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus. Since then, the PCB has been trying its best to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

Flower also rated winning the Champions Trophy with Pakistan in 2017 -- when they defeated India at the Oval -- as his greatest personal achievement.

"Some of the backstabbing by ex-players. And a lot of the politics that happens within the TV channels, the journalists and some of the politics in the PCB itself. I won't miss those, certainly," said Flower when asked about the things he won't miss about Pakistan.

The 48-year-old also said that Babar Azam was the best Pakistan batsman he had ever coached when asked about the middle-order batsman.

"He's probably the best bloke I've ever coached -- certainly the best Pakistani I've ever coached," said Flower.

He also wished the Pakistani fans all the best for the future and asked them to continue being supportive and passionate.

"I just want to wish them all the best for the future and being supportive and passionate, which they already are. And have faith. Have faith in the players and stick behind them. Look for the positives as opposed to the negatives."