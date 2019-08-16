Home Sport Cricket

Lack of freedom, security aspect most frustrating thing about living in Pakistan: Batting coach Grant Flower

Very few international teams have visited Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus. Since then, the PCB has been trying its best to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

Published: 16th August 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Flower, who has been working with the Pakistan team since the last three years, was under the scanner.

Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower (right). (Photo: Twitter/Essex Cricket)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower believes the lack of freedom and the security aspect is the "most frustrating" thing about living in the country. The former Zimbabwe batsman had been with the Pakistan team since 2014 before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided last week to not renew his contract in a move to revamp the national coaching set-up.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he shed light on his tenure with the Pakistan team. "The security aspect and the lack of freedom," said Flower when asked about the most frustrating thing about living in Pakistan.

Very few international teams have visited Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus. Since then, the PCB has been trying its best to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

Flower also rated winning the Champions Trophy with Pakistan in 2017 -- when they defeated India at the Oval -- as his greatest personal achievement.

"Some of the backstabbing by ex-players. And a lot of the politics that happens within the TV channels, the journalists and some of the politics in the PCB itself. I won't miss those, certainly," said Flower when asked about the things he won't miss about Pakistan.

The 48-year-old also said that Babar Azam was the best Pakistan batsman he had ever coached when asked about the middle-order batsman.

"He's probably the best bloke I've ever coached -- certainly the best Pakistani I've ever coached," said Flower.

He also wished the Pakistani fans all the best for the future and asked them to continue being supportive and passionate.

"I just want to wish them all the best for the future and being supportive and passionate, which they already are. And have faith. Have faith in the players and stick behind them. Look for the positives as opposed to the negatives."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Grant Flower Pakistan Cricket Board
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp