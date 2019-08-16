Next India coach: Interviews begin, Robin Singh first to appear

Home Sport Cricket

Published: 16th August 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketers Robin Singh and Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh seen here with Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), led by former captain Kapil Dev, began the process to choose India's next men's coach on Friday with former all-rounder Robin Singh appearing first for the interview.

Singh, a former Mumbai Indians coach, appeared before the three-member panel, which also comprises Anshuman Gaikwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

The CAC will announce the selected candidate later this evening.

Six names -- incumbent Ravi Shastri, Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons -- have been shortlisted for the high-profile position.

Singh was followed by Rajput, who was the team's manager when it won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

The CAC members, on arrival, side-stepped questions on whether Shastri is a clear favourite to retain the job.

Shastri, who got a 45-day extension after the end of his tenure following the World Cup in England, has been publicly backed by captain Virat Kohli.

