Home Sport Cricket

Ravi Shastri re-appointed Team India head coach till November 2021

Shastri has been reappointed for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

India's head coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AFP)

India's head coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy on Friday re-appointed Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian team till November 24, 2021. The three members marked each individual separately. While Shastri got the job, Mike Hesson came second and Tom Moody came third.

While Shastri was favourite to retain his position as head coach -- the CAC had made it clear it wasn't too keen on a foreign face -- there were four other candidates who looked to compete with the current coach. With Phil Simmons excusing himself from the race, Hesson, Moody, Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput were the other candidates interviewed by the CAC.

ALSO READ | Team India head coach to be handed contract till 2021 World T20

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody had already been rejected last time (in 2017) and it was believed that former Kiwi coach Hesson would be the one giving Shastri a tough fight as he has the credential to match Shastri's achievements.

The 44-year-old, who holds the distinction of being the longest-serving coach of the Black Caps, has a vast coaching experience. His first international assignment was with Kenya after the 2011 World Cup.

He had signed a two-year contract but had resigned much before the completion of his tenure citing security reasons. He then replaced John Wright as the New Zealand coach in 2012.

Under his coaching, the Kiwis reached their first-ever World Cup final in 2015 where they lost to Australia. His contract was extended in 2016 until the end of the 2019 World Cup, but Hesson resigned in June 2018 in order to spend more time with his family.

Hesson also served as the head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab before stepping down on August 8 this year. He is in running for the position of Pakistan's head coach as well.

But in the end, Shastri's performance with the Indian team saw the former all-rounder being given his third term at the helm. With the team playing West Indies at present, Shastri connected with the committee over Skype.

India skipper Virat Kohli had already made his feelings clear before the tour of Windies when he said: "The CAC hasn't contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I'll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven't been contacted so far."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shastri World T20 Team India head coach
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp