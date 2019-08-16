TNPL: Sasidev and Periyaswamy help Chepauk clinch second title

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies coach Hemang Badani who was a gritty batsman and a progressive thinker wanted the youngsters in his team to imbibe this trait in their game. He believed that the ability to adapt was the key for success in the shortest format of the game.

Taking a cue from his coach, G Periyaswamy bowled his heart out to bag five wickets (5/15) and help Chepauk register a 12-run win over Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL final at the MA Chidambaram here on Thursday. Dindigul made heavy weather of a gettable total as their top-order caved into some disciplined bowling. Earlier, Kaushik Gandhi (22) played positively from the word go and executed some innovative shots to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Unfortunately, he had little support. Towards the end, U Saisdev played a cameo innings of 44 to help Chepauk post 126 for 8 in 20 overs.

Vijay Shankar who came in at 18 for 2, was expected to do the rescue act. But he failed to live up to the billing.

With U Sushil, Kaushik Gandhi tried to improve the run rate. But they failed. Gandhi mis-timed as an inside-out shot off M Abhinav that landed straight into the hands of M Mohammed at long off. Full marks for Dindigul skipper N Jagadeesan for maintaining the pressure. He made sure Chepauk did not register any major partnership.

Before the final, Jagadeesan told this daily that his team was not just about openers. “For any team, an opening partnership is vital. But in the last game, our middle order clicked. Our spinners M Silambarasan and Abhinav may not be big turners of the ball, but are effective in this format,’’ Jagadeesan said. Silambarasan and Abhinav bowled tight lines to choke the run flow of the hosts. Abhinav was a bit more attacking than Silambarasan. Abhinav did not give the width for Chepauk batsmen to play the shots.

With half the team back in the dugout, Dindigul bowlers relaxed. This was put to effective use by U Sasidev (44). He used his feet well and struck a six each off Abhinav, Pra­aneesh and Rohit. He ran himself out due a mix up with M Ashwin. Sasidev and Ashwin raised 61 for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 126/8 in 20 ovs (U Sasidev 44) bt Dindigul Dragons 114/9 in 20 ovs (Sumant Jain 46; G Periyaswamy 5/15).