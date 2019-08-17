Darren Bravo, John Campbell named in West Indies 'A' squad for three-day match against India

By IANS

ANTIGUA: Darren Bravo and John Campbell have been included in a 14-member West Indies 'A' squad for the three-day tour game against India, starting Saturday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Both Bravo and Campbell are part of the Windies Test squad that will play against the Indians in the two-Test series beginning on August 22.

The duo played key roles in West Indies winning back the Wisden Trophy from England with the Test Series triumph in February and the tour-game will help them gain practice to get match-ready to face Virat Kohli's side ahead of the first Test.

The West Indies 'A' squad will be led by Jahmar Hamilton and includes several players -- Jeremy Solozano, Akim Fraser and Romario Shepherd -- that played against India 'A' last month.

West Indies 'A' squad for tour-match: Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Akim Fraser, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jason Mohammed, Marquino Mindley, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Jeremy Solozano