Former stars to discuss conflict issue

CHENNAI: ON August 7, Sourav Ganguly set the cat among the pigeons with a tweet. “New fashion in Indian cricket. Conflict of interest... God save Indian cricket.”

It’s learnt that Vinod Rai, chairman of CoA, has sought to address this issue. On Monday, former cricketers will meet with CoA to discuss the conflict of interest clause, which has affected many (VVS Laxman among others) from holding many positions at the same time.

VVS Laxman

The move to convene this meeting comes after BCCI were struggling to find eligible coaches for National Cricket Academy, U -19 and A sides. It’s expected that Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan will be a few asked to air their views.

The meeting will be devoted to how this clause prevents eligible candidates from missing out on coach selection et. al. Dravid, pivotal role in helping India colts win the World Cup last year, was asked to apply for leave without pay from India Cements to take over as head of cricket at NCA. His tenure at NCA isn’t permanent. If he foregoes a permanent job, once his association with BCCI ends, it will affect his livelihood.

The meeting will also broach the subject of commentating even if the former cricketers happen to be coaches. This, however, may not apply to commentary during IPL. Another likely issue is coaches having private academies. Justification behind this is simple — coaches don’t select teams.