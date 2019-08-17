Home Sport Cricket

Former stars to discuss conflict issue

This, however, may not apply to commentary during IPL. Another likely issue is coaches having private academies. Justification behind this is simple — coaches don’t select teams.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid

Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ON August 7, Sourav Ganguly set the cat among the pigeons with a tweet. “New fashion in Indian cricket. Conflict of interest... God save Indian cricket.”

It’s learnt that Vinod Rai, chairman of CoA, has sought to address this issue. On Monday, former cricketers will meet with CoA to discuss the conflict of interest clause, which has affected many (VVS Laxman among others) from holding many positions at the same time.

VVS Laxman

The move to convene this meeting comes after BCCI were struggling to find eligible coaches for National Cricket Academy, U -19 and A sides. It’s expected that Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan will be a few asked to air their views.

The meeting will be devoted to how this clause prevents eligible candidates from missing out on coach selection et. al. Dravid, pivotal role in helping India colts win the World Cup last year, was asked to apply for leave without pay from India Cements to take over as head of cricket at NCA. His tenure at NCA isn’t permanent. If he foregoes a permanent job, once his association with BCCI ends, it will affect his livelihood.   

The meeting will also broach the subject of commentating even if the former cricketers happen to be coaches. This, however, may not apply to commentary during IPL. Another likely issue is coaches having private academies. Justification behind this is simple — coaches don’t select teams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Vinod Rai
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp