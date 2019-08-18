Indian cricket team's security upped in Windies after hoax terror threat

Home Sport Cricket

NEW DELHI: The Indian team currently playing in the Caribbean Island has been given additional security after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received a hoax message that cited Virat Kohli and boys were in danger and their movements were being monitored.

Speaking to IANS, a senior board functionary said that while there was a hoax call on the lines, there is no truth to it. Despite that, the Indian team has been given additional security.

"It was a hoax and all things are in order. The Indian team has been provided with an additional pilot vehicle and the Indian High Commission informed the Antigua government on the same just as a precautionary measure," the functionary explained.

India just finished playing the three-match ODI series in the West Indies after playing a T20I series against them where the first two games were played in Florida and the last game was in the West Indies.

The players are currently playing a warm-up game as the Test series will start from Thursday and will also mark the start of India's journey in the inaugural World Test Championship. Skipper Kohli is very excited about the WTC and feels that India have a good chance of winning the tournament two years down the line.

"It (the WTC) is very exciting. I think it's happening at the right time for Test cricket. Although you are going to play a bilateral series, the meaning and importance are way more. You have to plan for every series. I was excited about something of this sort and now it's coming to life," he said.

