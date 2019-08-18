Home Sport Cricket

Krunal, Hardik Pandya spotted in orange Lamborghini

A video of the Pandya brothers coming out of the luxury sports car has gone viral on social media. Hardik has been rested for the West Indies tour. 

Published: 18th August 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Krunal Pandya(L) and Hardik Pandya. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of bagging the Man of the Series award in the recently-held T20 series against the West Indies, Krunal Pandya was spotted in an orange Lamborghini here recently with brother Hardik on the wheels.

A video of the Pandya brothers coming out of the luxury sports car has gone viral on social media. Hardik has been rested for the West Indies tour. 

Krunal recently told IANS that he now wants to graduate to the ODI side where Hardik has cemented his place as a first-choice all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya comes out of the new Lamborghini. (Photo | Twitter)

"The Windies series was a big confidence booster. It was the first series of the season and to do well against some quality players always helps. This is just the beginning and I will look to carry this forward into the next series. 

"Looking to stay true to my goal and play across formats. That is an area of focus. I have played one-day ganes for India 'A' in the last two years and the experience has given me confidence that I can rise to the challenge. I want to play for India in all the formats and do well," he had said.

The Pandya brothers were part of Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) winning team this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya Lamborghini
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp