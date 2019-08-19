Home Sport Cricket

CoA facing issues implementing Conflict clause, preparing 'White Paper': Diana Edulji

Stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ganguly and VVS Laxman are all facing alleged conflict issues with notices served by Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain at various point in time.

Published: 19th August 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

CoA member Diana Edulji

CoA member Diana Edulji (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Committee of Administrators is facing practical problems in implementing the Conflict of Interest guidelines on the day-to-day BCCI operations, CoA member Diana Edulji conceded on Monday and said that a "white paper" will be prepared detailing the issues.

Edulji and her colleague Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge met past and present cricketers, including former national captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Sourav Ganguly (via Skype), to discuss the "problems" caused due to the contentious clause incorporated by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice RM Lodha panel.

Stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ganguly and VVS Laxman are all facing alleged conflict issues with notices served by Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain at various point in time.

"All the issues (related to conflict) were discussed -- what are the problems being faced by cricketers, what are the problems being faced by us (the administrators) to implement it. It was a vibrant discussion," Edulji told reporters after the meeting which was also attended by Sanjay Manjrekar, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Ajit Agarkar, and Rohan Gavaskar.

Gen Thodge echoed Edulji's sentiments.

"There are some genuine difficulties which our cricketers face. We may not agree to certain things but certain things we have to agree. So, those are the issues what we wanted to gather from them and that was the purpose of this meeting," Thodge said.

"Cricketers are the ones who are conflicted, so we are addressing their issues," he added.

A major issue faced by the cricketers is pertaining to dual roles -- player-commentator, commentator-IPL-franchise staff, commentator-administrator-franchise mentor, BCCI post-IPL franchise employee.

ALSO READ | CoA meet with former players for conflict clause

The new BCCI constitution makes it clear that it will be 'One Person One Post' and violation of that is deemed 'Conflict of Interest'.

"Sourav (Ganguly) was also there on Skype putting his (views). Good suggestions did come in and also that we will formulate a white paper and put it to the Amicus (Curiae) who would submit it to the (Supreme) Court," Edulji said.

A 'White paper' is an authoritative report or guide that informs readers concisely about a complex issue and presents the issuing body's philosophy on the matter.

However, Edulji maintained that as of now, the Conflict of Interest rules need to be followed in letter and spirit.

"But as of now Conflict of Interest rules have to be followed because they are enshrined in the Constitution and as and when, it will be decided by the Court, the amendments will be made," Edulji told reporters here after the meeting.

The former India women's captain said that the discussions and issues raised will be taken up at the next CoA meeting where chairman Vinod Rai would be present.

"We will sit in our next meeting and discuss all these points. We are trying our level best to see what is best for cricket. We don't want to hamper anybody but also stay within the rules," she said.

About Ethics Officer issuing notices to the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman, Edulji said that Jain is merely following the rule book.

"The Ethics Officer sends complaints to us and we give our view also and then he takes the call. As of today, he (the Ethics Officer) is still going to take the call. We have to respect that he is a former judge of the Supreme Court and will go by the law-book.

"It's there that cricket is having a little problem with these conflict rules but I think once the (white) paper is put properly to the (Apex) court, it will definitely understand," she further added.

Edulji refused to reveal the contents of 'White Paper' as it is still under process.

"I would not like to disclose that (contents) right now as it is a long process. We have our people making the drafts and thereafter we have the discussions and then we will present it to the amicus.

"The decision for the changes we are seeking can be done after Court's intervention. It is a court-directed thing and we are also court-appointed, so the final decision will be with the Supreme Court," stressed Thodge.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan, who attended the meeting, said players apprised the CoA about the issues they were facing.

"It was a long and good discussion. We explained our side," said Pathan.

Tendulkar, Laxman, Dravid and Harbhajan Singh, however, skipped the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CoA Diana Edulji Dilip Vengsarkar Sourav Ganguly
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp