CoA meet with former players for conflict clause

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Under scanner for alleged conflict of interest, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman might be among former India cricketers who will deliberate on the contentious clause during an informal meeting in Mumbai on Monday. The Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators (CoA) members — Lt Gen Ravi Thodge and Diana Edulji — are expected to remain present at the meeting in the absence of chief Vinod Rai.

Others who may attend the meeting are Dilip Vengsarkar and Ajit Agarkar. Sachin Tendulkar, who too was accused of conflict of interest and later given a clean chit by BCCI ethics officer retired Justice DK Jain, will not be present. Harbhajan Singh will skip the meeting but the former India off-spinner has already shot off a letter to BCCI, giving his views on the subject.

“CoA members and the former cricketers will discuss the issue on Monday. The objective is to have views of these ex-players on the issue, as they are the ones who are most affected by the clause,” a BCCI official privy to the development told this daily.

The ethics officer had already instructed the board to ensure that Ganguly and Laxman choose one among the multiple posts they have been holding, which are in violation of the “one person, one post” rule.

The rule has had a major impact on cricketers who are holding more than one posts. A Lodha panel recommendation, it was accepted by the top court and subsequently drafted into the new BCCI constitution.

Dravid is the latest to be served a conflict of interest notice. Life member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Sanjeev Gupta filed a complaint against Dravid when the latter was appointed director of National Cricket Academy (NCA). In his complaint, Gupta alleged that Dravid is in conflict because he is also employed as vice president with Indian Cements Group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Dravid has already filed his reply to the ethics officer. Complaints against Tendulkar and Laxman were also filed by Gupta.

It was learnt that after hearing the players, CoA will file its report and submit it to amicus curiae PS Narasimha. He will then submit it to the apex court.