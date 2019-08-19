Home Sport Cricket

ICC Test rankings: Steve Smith closes in as Virat Kohli maintains top spot

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne made rapid strides, entering the top-10 at eighth with a jump of four ranking places.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Australian batsman Steve Smith pipped New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to second spot with only nine points separating him and the top-ranked Virat Kohli in the latest list for ICC Test list released on Monday.

The Indian captain, with 922 points, is on top of the list while Smith, after his twin Ashes hundreds in Birmingham and 92 at Lord's, is on 913 points.

The other Indian in the top-10 is Cheteshwar Pujara, who stayed put at his fourth position.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne made rapid strides, entering the top-10 at eighth with a jump of four ranking places.

South Africa's Aiden Markram also improved upon his ranking to be positioned sixth while England captain Joe Root paid for his slight slump in form to be at ninth.

In the bowlers' list, Pat Cummins remained firmly entrenched on top of the table while Ravindra Jadeja improved from sixth place to fifth.

ALSO READ | Blessing of God showered on me: Virat Kohli on playing 11 years for Team India

His spin bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin remained 10th.

Jadeja also remained third in the all-rounder's list, led by West Indies' Jason Holder, with Shakib Al Hasan placed second.

Meanwhile, India could lose their pole position in the ICC Test Team rankings, as even a 1-0 defeat by the West Indies in their upcoming series will see them slip to 108 points.

That margin will be enough for the West Indies to overtake Pakistan to seventh position at 88 points.

India are on top of team table with 113 points followed by New Zealand (111 points) and South Africa (108 points).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Steve Smith ICC Ranking ICC Test Ranking
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp