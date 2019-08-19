Home Sport Cricket

Lalchand Rajput among aspirants as process to chose India support staff begins

The senior selection committee, led by former stumper MSK Prasad, started an extensive process to pick the support staff.

Published: 19th August 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Lalchand Rajput (File | AFP)

Lalchand Rajput (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ignored for the head coach's position, Lalchand Rajput was among the aspirants appearing for interviews on Monday to pick the support staff of the Indian cricket team, joining heavyweights such as Venkatesh Prasad.

The senior selection committee, led by former stumper MSK Prasad, started an extensive process to pick the support staff.

The 57-year-old Rajput entering the fray means competition for the batting coach's position could only get tougher with former Test opener Vikram Rathour already emerging as a strong contender to replace incumbent Sanjay Bangar.

Among the incumbents, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have emerged favourites to retain their posts after head coach Ravi Shastri stressed on retaining the staff.

However, Bangar still faces a tough challenge with most of the applications received for the batting coach's post. The former India all-rounder has been with the team since 2014 during which India have played 50 Tests and 119 ODIs.

The process is expected to be completed only by Thursday after all the interviews for various positions including batting, bowling and fielding coach are done with.

The current support staff comprising Bangar, Arun and Sridhar and administrative manager Sunil Subramanium were given a 45-day contract extension covering the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

Also eyeing the batting coach's job are Pravin Amre, Mumbai stalwart Amol Mazumdar and Saurashtra's batting bulwark Sitanshu Kotak.

It was learnt that former India batsman Hrishikesh Kanitkar and ex-Delhi batsman Mithun Manas also appeared for interview before the five-member panel.

One of the candidates said that giving presentation was not mandatory.

For the position of bowling coach, former India pacers Venkatesh Prasad, Paras Mbabrey and Amit Bhandari appeared for the interview.

Last week, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev, former player and coach Anshuman Gaikwad and former women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy had reappointed Shastri as the team's coach till the end of T20 World Cup in 2021.

The CAC had also asked for a say in the process to select the support staff, but the BCCI constitution doesn't allow that.

As per the criteria for batting, bowling and fielding coach, the three personnel should have played at least 10 Tests or 25 ODIs and be less than 60 years of age.

The process to choose the support staff will continue on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalchand Rajput Indian cricket team support staff
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp